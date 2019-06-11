|
Marshall W. Clymer, 62, of White Haven died Friday in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Alma G. Wheeler Clymer of White Haven and the late Marshall Clymer.
He was a graduate of Crestwood High School, Class of 1975, and worked as a machinist.
Marshall was a Baltimore Orioles, Oakland Raiders and NASCAR fan and enjoyed listening to classic rock.
In addition to his mother, Marshall is survived by his children, Angela Clymer; Robert (DeoLinda) Catling, Drums; Alaynna (John) Murphy, West Pittston; Alyssa (Paul) Greenwood, Beaver Meadows; and Gregory (Kristen) Clymer, Mahonoy City; several grandchildren; mother of his children, Kathy Catling, Hazleton; sister, Janice (Jay) Kittrick, Mountain Top; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted Wednesday at 1 p.m. from Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven, with the Rev. Wigans officiating.
Interment will follow in Laurel Cemetery, White Haven.
Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from noon until the time of service.
Visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for additional information.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 11, 2019