Martha J. Opert

Martha J. Opert Obituary

Martha J. Opert, 94, of Freeland passed away Monday at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation, Hazleton.

Born in Swamptown, Jeddo, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Condrick) Opert.

She was a member of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland.

Before retiring, she was a floor supervisor for the former Wright's Knitwear.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were brothers, Steven, John, George, Joseph and Daniel; and sisters, Margaret, Helen and Mary.

Many nieces and nephews survive.

She is the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Funeral will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. from McNulty Funeral Home, 494 East Butler Drive, Freeland, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Freeland.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Freeland.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Freeland YMCA, PO Box 6, Freeland PA 18224.


