Martha Lonczynski, 100, died peacefully at Providence Place, Drums, on Saturday.
Born in Beaver Meadows, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Susan Sullin.
Martha was a 1937 graduate of Hazleton High School. She worked as a clerk at the Beaver Meadows post office. She met her husband, Ted, and they had Lonczynski Meat Market on 15th Street, Hazleton. Ted died May 1, 1986.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her husband, Ted, by her daughter, Martha Perchak.
Martha is survived by her daughter, MaryAnn Nastanovich; three grandsons, Chris Nastanovich and wife, Denise; Matthew Nastanovich; and Eric Perchak and wife, Kim; and great-grandson, Marcus Wills.
Martha Lonczynski was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Beaver Meadows. She was a member of the Hazleton Area Seniors for Slovak Studies, and the Hazleton and Hazle Twp. senior centers.
She was loved by many.
The family would like to thank Providence Place for the outstanding care and love they provided to our "Nana."
Due to current coronavirus regulations, funeral services are private and being held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in Ss. Peter and Paul B.C. Cemetery, Beaver Meadows.
Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family.
Condolences may be sent at www.boninfuneralhome.com.
