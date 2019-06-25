Services McNulty Funeral Home 494 E Butler Dr Freeland , PA 18224 (570) 636-3330 Martin C. "Pap" Nocchi

Obituary Condolences Martin C. "Pap" Nocchi, 71, of Freeland, passed away Saturday in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.



Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Martin and Rachel (Hoffman) Nocchi. He was of the Baptist faith.



Before retiring, he was a teacher at West Hazleton Junior High School, a milkman in the Freeland area for Farmer's Dairy and owner of the former restaurant Noke's Place.



He was a graduate of Freeland High School and King's College, receiving a bachelors degree in secondary education in English and literature.



Martin loved life, family, grandchildren, sports and music. He was an avid New York Giants, Yankees and Notre Dame fan. He enjoyed playing poker, Parcheesi, rummy and Pokeno.



Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Barbara (McCarro); his sons, David and his wife, Maria; Marty; and Dan and his wife, Susan; daughters, Teresa and Walter Golab; Lisa and Rob Nairns; and Kathleen and Nick Evancho; sister, Sarah and Frank Walton; grandchildren, Brianna, Luke, Sofia, Christopher, Alexander, Steven and Nick; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland.



Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home and Wednesday, prior to the funeral service.



Burial will follow in Freeland Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the YMCA, P.O. Box 6, Freeland, PA 18224 or to a .

