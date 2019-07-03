Martin "Chip" Makowiec, 44, of Freeland tragically lost his life Friday.



Born in Hazleton, he was the son of Martin and Betty Van Horne of Weatherly.



He was employed as a road side service technician by Jack Rabbit Services. Martin was a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland.



He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, loved working with wood, listening to music and spending time with his dog, Riley.



Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his wife, the former Renee Bobby, at home; a son, Michael James, at home; a brother, Josh Makowiec and wife, Stephanie, Weatherly; a sister, Val Johnson and husband, Craig, Loudon, Tenn.; a niece; and several nephews.



The Rev. Michael Kloton will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 4 p.m. on Friday in the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, 898 Centre St., Freeland.



Family and friends may pay their respects from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at the church.



Memorial donations, in Martin's name, can be sent to the Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201.



McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Standard-Speaker on July 3, 2019