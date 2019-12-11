|
Martin S. Frederick, 56, of Drums passed away Monday evening at his home.
Born in Hazleton on Jan. 31, 1963, he was the son of Charlotte (Kettle) Frederick, Drums, and the late Richard Frederick, and had spent the past 10 years in Drums, after moving from Hazleton.
Martin worked for PPL, Humboldt.
He enjoyed everything outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife of the past 20 years, the former Renee Shrawder; three sons, Nicholas, Lattimer; Titus and Luke, both of Drums; three sisters, Lynn Martini and her husband, Michael, Drums; Wanda Frederick, Selinsgrove; and Dawn Antolick and her husband, Anton, Harrisburg; and several nieces and nephews.
His memorial service will be held Friday at 6:30 p.m. in LCBC Church, 760 Airport Road, Hazle Twp.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, assisted the family with the cremation.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 11, 2019