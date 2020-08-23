|
Marvin J. VanBlargan, 89, of Zion Grove, passed away peacefully Saturday at his residence.
Marvin was born in Zion Grove, on April 6, 1931, a son of the late Alice VanBlargan and Benjamin VanBlargan.
He is survived by his daughter, Marvellee Kissling, New Mexico; a sister, Alice Kripp, Zion Grove; and his longtime companion, Barbara Troy-Wright, Zion Grove, with whom he resided He is also survived by four grandchildren, along with great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and his extended family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service with military honors at 11 a.m. Friday in Nuremberg Cemetery.
You may leave a condolence at www.ringtownfuneral.com. Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, Ringtown, is assisting Marvin's family during this time of need.