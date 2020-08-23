Home

Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
412 West Main Street
Ringtown, PA 17967
(570) 889-3804

Marvin J. VanBlargan

Marvin J. VanBlargan Obituary

Marvin J. VanBlargan, 89, of Zion Grove, passed away peacefully Saturday at his residence.

Marvin was born in Zion Grove, on April 6, 1931, a son of the late Alice VanBlargan and Benjamin VanBlargan.

He is survived by his daughter, Marvellee Kissling, New Mexico; a sister, Alice Kripp, Zion Grove; and his longtime companion, Barbara Troy-Wright, Zion Grove, with whom he resided He is also survived by four grandchildren, along with great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and his extended family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service with military honors at 11 a.m. Friday in Nuremberg Cemetery.

You may leave a condolence at www.ringtownfuneral.com. Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, Ringtown, is assisting Marvin's family during this time of need.


