Mary A. Bobeck, 93, formerly of Sugarloaf Twp., died Thursday evening at the Corrigan House, where she had been a guest the past three months.
She was born in Hazleton, daughter of the late John and Helen (Lazur) Martin.
She was a member of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph.
She retired in April 1988 as a bank teller from Northeastern Bank of Pennsylvania, Hazle Twp. office, Valmont Parkway.
Preceding her in death were her husband, John R. Bobeck, in 2004; and brothers and sisters, Anthony, Joseph and John Martin, Helen Sabolchick and Margaret Lazur.
She was the last surviving member of her parents and siblings.
She is survived by her children, Mary Lee O'Donnell and her husband, Edward, Conyngham; Robert J. Bobeck, Hazle Twp.; Diane Bobeck, Sugarloaf Twp.; four grandchildren, Eddie O'Donnell and wife, Meredith; Trista Gaughan; Jamie Bobeck; and Casey Carter; six great-grandchildren, McKenna and Connor O'Donnell; John and Kaithlyn Gaughan; Gavin and Grayson Carter; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private and being held at the convenience of the family under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
The family requests that memorial donations in Mary's name be made to the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph, P.O. Box 2099, Hazleton, PA 18201.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 14, 2020