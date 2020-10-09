Home

Mary A. Brezezicke

Mary A. Brezezicke Obituary

Mary A. Brezezicke, 95, of Hazleton, passed away Thursday evening at St. Luke Manor, where she had been a guest.

She was born in Hazleton, daughter of the late Joseph and Caroline (Markowski) Brezezicke.

She was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Church.

Prior to retiring she was employed in the local garment industry.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, John, Frank, Stanley, Peter, Joseph and Charles.

She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, and are being held at the convenience of the family.


