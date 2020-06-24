|
Mary A. Koch, 84, of Harrisburg died June 16 at the Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg.
Mrs. Koch was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was the daughter of the late Francis and Anna Holland.
Mrs. Koch was predeceased by her husband, William A. Koch; and her sisters, Sarah McDade and Margaret Klein.
Mrs. Koch is survived by her daughter, Donna (Jim Flynn) Koch, Harrisburg; her sons, William A. Koch, Bloomsburg; and Charles E. (Linda) Koch, Gilbert, Ariz.; and her grandchildren, Patrick, Shelby, Andrea, Lindsey and Sarah.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Memorials Processing, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105?9959.
Arrangements are by Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Harrisburg.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 24, 2020