Standard-Speaker Obituaries Mary Agnes (Yenchick) Novotnak

Obituary Condolences Mary Agnes (Yenchick) Novotnak of Sugarloaf Twp. passed away Wednesday morning after a brief illness in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton, surrounded by her loving daughters.



Mary, born in Sugarloaf Twp. to George and Susan (Maylath) Yenchick, would have celebrated her 93rd birthday May 25.



She was a parishioner of the former Holy Trinity Slovak Catholic Church, Hazleton, and currently at St. John Bosco Church, Conyngham.



After graduating from St. Cyril Academy, Danville, and practical nursing school, Mary was a homemaker for many years, devoting her time to her family, and subsequently rejoined the workforce as a seamstress.



She was a member of the Christian Mothers, the Ladies Slovak Catholic Union and International Ladies' Garment Workers Union.



Mary enjoyed bowling, needlework, attending yard sales with her sisters, reading, word puzzles, the novenas at Holy Dormition Monastery, family reunions, sitting on the front porch and making her famous chocolate fudge and cole slaw.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Clarence "Archie" Novotnak; and siblings, George, Stephen, Susan, Albert, John, Catherine, Frances, Joseph and Barbara.



She is survived by her five children, Mary Ann Askam; Barbara Ann Mosca; George Novotnak; Jo Ann Turnbaugh and her husband, Bill; and Cherie Thomas and her husband, Bob; grandchildren, Brittany Gieseking and husband, Tommy, Briana Turnbaugh, Austin Thomas, Jacquelyn Mosca, Max Thomas and Terry Askan; and great-grandson, Logan.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. John Bosco Church, Conyngham, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.



Family and friends may pay their respects from 9 a.m. in church until the time of Mass at 10 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Mary Novotnak to Holy Dormition Monastery, Sybertsville, or the Sisters of Ss. Cyril and Methodius, Danville.



