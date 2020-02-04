Home

Rossi Funeral Home
1937 Westfield Ave
Scotch Plains, NJ 07076
908 322 8038
Mary Bender
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
St Bartholomew the Apostle Church
Scotch Plains, NJ
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery

Mary Ann Bender

Mary Ann Bender Obituary
Mary Ann Bender, 75, of Scotch Plains, N.J., died peacefully at home with her sister by her side on Sunday.

Mary Ann was born in Plainfield, N.J., lived in Garwood and Linden, N.J., and settled in Scotch Plains. She attended Linden High School.

Mary Ann worked as an assembler with Inroads to Opportunities Sheltered Workshop for more than 37 years. Mary Ann was also a member of St. Bartholomew Church.

Mary Ann is survived by her beloved sister, JoAnn Kovalcik and husband, Jack.

A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Rossi Funeral Home, 1937 Westfield Ave., Scotch Plains, N.J.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Bartholomew the Apostle Church, Scotch Plains. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Drums. Approximate arrival time at the cemetery will be 1 p.m.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 4, 2020
