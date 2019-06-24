Home

POWERED BY

Services
Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2820

Mary Ann Dvorshock

Obituary Condolences

Mary Ann Dvorshock Obituary
Mary Ann Dvorshock, 84, formerly of McAdoo, passed away Friday at McCall House of Open Arms Hospice, Simpsonville, S.C.

Born in McAdoo, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Susan Kowalchick Stasek.

Mary Ann was a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo.

Prior to retiring, she was employed by McAdoo Manufacturing.

Mary Ann was a former secretary of McAdoo High School Alumni Association and past president of McAdoo Prime Timers.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Emil J. Dvorshock; and son, Emil G. Dvorshock.

Surviving are her daughter, Gerianne Slavinsky and husband, Rich, Greer, S.C.; grandchildren, Corina Simmons, Tyler Dvorshock and Austin Oboril; and cousins.

Her funeral will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from Damiano Funeral Home Inc., Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Church of All Saints, McAdoo.

Interment will follow in St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery, McAdoo.

A calling hour will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now