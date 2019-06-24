Services Damiano Funeral Home 24 E Blaine St Mc Adoo , PA 18237 (570) 929-2820 Mary Ann Dvorshock

Obituary Condolences Mary Ann Dvorshock, 84, formerly of McAdoo, passed away Friday at McCall House of Open Arms Hospice, Simpsonville, S.C.



Born in McAdoo, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Susan Kowalchick Stasek.



Mary Ann was a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo.



Prior to retiring, she was employed by McAdoo Manufacturing.



Mary Ann was a former secretary of McAdoo High School Alumni Association and past president of McAdoo Prime Timers.



Preceding her in death were her husband, Emil J. Dvorshock; and son, Emil G. Dvorshock.



Surviving are her daughter, Gerianne Slavinsky and husband, Rich, Greer, S.C.; grandchildren, Corina Simmons, Tyler Dvorshock and Austin Oboril; and cousins.



Her funeral will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from Damiano Funeral Home Inc., Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Church of All Saints, McAdoo.



Interment will follow in St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery, McAdoo.



A calling hour will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.



