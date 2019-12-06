|
Mary Assunta Bonner went home to God on Nov. 26.
She was born Sept. 27, 1939, in Hazleton to Assunta (Rossi) and Thomas V. Bonner.
Mary earned her master's degree from New York University and worked for many years as a mathematics and special education teacher in the Great Neck schools. She later became the assistant superintendent of the district.
Her faith was the core of her being. Mary was a pillar in the Ss. John and Paul Community. She served her God and her parish in many capacities that included eucharistic ministry and as an acolyte. Mary was the recipient of the first Women of Faith award given by the parish.
She was also a dedicated 30 year volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, later known as The Fuller Center of Greater New York City.
Mary is survived by her loving sister, Monica, as well as many nieces and nephews, friends and fellow parishioners who will greatly miss her.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held for Mary on Saturday at Ss. John and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Larchmont, N.Y.
Private interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Memorial donations can be sent to The Fuller Center of Greater New York City, 659 Main St., New Rochelle, NY 10801; The Sisters of Mercy in Dallas; or to Ss. John and Paul R.C. Church, 280 Weaver St., Larchmont, NY 10538.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 6, 2019