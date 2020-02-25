Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home
340 E Bertsch St
Lansford, PA 18232
(570) 645-9700

Mary Beth Hankey

Add a Memory
Mary Beth Hankey Obituary
Mary Beth Hankey, 68, of Summit Hill entered into eternal rest Friday in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus.

She was the wife of Kenneth W. Hankey Sr. They celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary March 15 of last year.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Emma (Rindock) Podlaseck. She was employed as an administrator for Job Corps in Drums. She was a 1970 graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School. She was a member of Hope of Christ Presbyterian Church, Summit Hill, where she was a deacon and very active in all church activities, including the church choir.

Mary Beth loved shopping. She was also an animal advocate, especially for her cats.

Surviving, along with her husband, are daughters, Michele Cinicola, Lansford; Judy Sist, Mahoning Valley; and Maureen Mitchell, Coaldale; a son, Kenneth W. Jr., Coaldale; an aunt, Eleanor Maso; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several cousins.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Nicholas Podlaseck Jr.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Donations will be accepted in her name to Hope of Christ Presbyterian Church, Summit Hill, c/o Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home, 340 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, PA 18232.

Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -