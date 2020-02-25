|
|
Mary Beth Hankey, 68, of Summit Hill entered into eternal rest Friday in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus.
She was the wife of Kenneth W. Hankey Sr. They celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary March 15 of last year.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Emma (Rindock) Podlaseck. She was employed as an administrator for Job Corps in Drums. She was a 1970 graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School. She was a member of Hope of Christ Presbyterian Church, Summit Hill, where she was a deacon and very active in all church activities, including the church choir.
Mary Beth loved shopping. She was also an animal advocate, especially for her cats.
Surviving, along with her husband, are daughters, Michele Cinicola, Lansford; Judy Sist, Mahoning Valley; and Maureen Mitchell, Coaldale; a son, Kenneth W. Jr., Coaldale; an aunt, Eleanor Maso; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several cousins.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Nicholas Podlaseck Jr.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Donations will be accepted in her name to Hope of Christ Presbyterian Church, Summit Hill, c/o Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home, 340 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, PA 18232.
Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 25, 2020