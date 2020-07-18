Home

McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home
249 Centre St
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-0540

Mary Brogan

Mary Brogan Obituary
Mary Brogan, formerly of Freeland passed away March 7 in Florida.

She was the daughter of the late Frank and Pauline Bonivich.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Joseph, in 2012; and a brother-in-law, Bernard Gilbert.

Surviving is a sister, Paulette Gilbert, Florida.

Family and friends are invited to attend graveside services Monday at 1 p.m. in St. Ann's Cemetery, Freeland.

McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is handling arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 18, 2020
