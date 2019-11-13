|
Mary C. Kochie, 98, passed away Saturday morning at St. Luke's Nursing Home, Hazleton.
Mary was originally from Freeland and had been residing as a guest at The Laurels in Hazleton.
Born in Freeland on June 6, 1921, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna Kochie.
She was a member of St. John Nepomucene Church and Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland.
Before retiring she was employed as a seamstress at the Freeland Overall factory.
Mary enjoyed knitting and crocheting and giving her many pieces to friends and family.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her brothers, Andrew, John, Edmund and Thomas; and her best friend and companion, Michael Fedorschak.
Surviving are nephews, John and wife, LeAnn Kochie, and Robert and wife, Cynthia Kochie, all of Freeland; and Andrew and wife, Adele, Astoria, N.Y.
Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 13, 2019