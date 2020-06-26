|
Mary D. Bumbulsky, 87, of Roebling, N.J., and formerly of McAdoo, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home Saturday.
Born in Tresckow, she was the daughter of the late Vassil and Pauline (Buckta) Miga.
Mary was a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, McAdoo.
She was married to her high school sweetheart, Joe, for more than 67 years until his passing in 2018.
A woman of strong catholic faith, she loved the Blessed Virgin Mary and found peace in prayer.
Mary was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother who dedicated her life to taking care of her family and home.
An avid reader, her pastimes also included crocheting afghans and creating beautiful florals that will be enjoyed by generations to come.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Joe Bumbulsky; brothers, Emil Miga and John Buckta; and sister, Theresa Ignar.
Surviving are her daughter, Janice Oliver and husband, Joe, Roebling, N.J.; grandson, Shane Oliver; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Hunter and Liam; sister, Bernadine Hametz, Berwick; brother, Michael Miga and wife, Patricia, La Plata, Md.; and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service in St. Michael's B.C. Cemetery, McAdoo, will be held at the convenience of the family.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 26, 2020