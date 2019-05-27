Services McNulty Funeral Home 494 E Butler Dr Freeland , PA 18224 (570) 636-3330 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish 898 Centre St. Freeland , PA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish 898 Centre St. Freeland , PA View Map Mary D. Dinofrio

Obituary Condolences Mary D. Dinofrio, 96, of Freeland, passed away Wednesday at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation, Hazleton.



Born in Buck Mountain, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Helen Malchitsky Kloptosky.



She was a member of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland.



Mary was dedicated to her family. She enjoyed reading, sports and cooking.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Patrick F.; a son, Patrick Joseph; a daughter, Mary Frances; a grandson, Patrick Joseph; brothers, Andrew Enos and Joseph Kloptosky; and sisters, Agnes Charnigo, Margaret Kloptosky and Theresa Twaits.



She is the last surviving member of her parents and siblings.



Surviving are her children, Charles and Sudie, Freeland; Michael and LeeAnn, Union, Maine; Theresa and Victor, Pardesville; and Judy, Drums; grandchildren, Tara Dinofrio, Gina Fluri, Jennifer Fluri, Richard Fluri, Amy Dinofrio and Charles Dinofrio; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.



Friends may call in from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday in Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish, 898 Centre St., Freeland.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon.



Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.

