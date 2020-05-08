|
Mary (Woitko) Dulcey, 92, previously of Hazleton, and a resident of Masonic Village at Lafayette Hill, passed away Tuesday after several weeks of hospitalization.
Just as she had always lived life with courage and strength, so did she fight for life with the same courage and strength while hospitalized.
Born in Coxeville on May 14, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Elizabeth (Dill) Woitko. She married John Dulcey in 1949, and the couple was together for 34 years until his death in 1984.
Mary's devotion to her family and her Catholic faith throughout her life was endless. Well loved my many, all those she encountered were entertained by her jokes and sense of humor. She will be terribly missed.
A 1944 graduate of Hazleton High School, Mary, a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker, previously worked at W.T. Grant Store, was the manager of the record department at Leader Store, was manager of Columbia Amusement Center and worked as a checker at A&P store.
She was a member of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish at St. Joseph's Church, Hazleton, and the Hazleton and Beaver Meadows Senior Centers. Mary was also a past member of the Slovak Club as well as a past president of the MMI Prep Auxiliary. She previously spent time as a volunteer at Bishop Hafey High School and Providence Place. Mary was a foster grandparent for 10 years at West Hazleton and Heights-Terrace elementary/middle schools. Over the years, she enjoyed dancing and crocheting. She also loved to play pinochle and had a card club for 23 years.
The youngest of 10 children, Mary was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by nine siblings, Joseph Woitko; Anne (Woitko) MacElrath; Andrew Woitko; Eve (Woitko) Kokoszki; and five infant siblings.
Surviving are six children, John, Lansdale; Joseph, Maryland; James, Weatherly; David, Nevada; Mary, Devon; and Richard, Dresher; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory to St. John Vianney Vocation Endowment Fund, c/o 300 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18503, Attn: Vocations Office, would be appreciated by the family.
Private services are under the direction of Boyle Funeral Home, Hazleton, will be held Saturday.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 8, 2020