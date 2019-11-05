|
Mary E. Baddick, 66, beloved wife, mother and nana, of Arlington Street, Tamaqua, passed away Sunday in St. Luke's Hospital, Miners Campus, Coaldale.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Victor W. Baddick; son, Victor J. Baddick, Tamaqua; daughter, Stephanie M. Baddick and her companion, Richard Myers, Quakake; brothers, Anthony Matukonis and his wife, Kathy, Jim Thorpe; Thomas Matukonis and his wife, Andrea, White Bear; and Joe Matukonis and his companion, Denise Smolar, Owl Creek; granddaughter, Patricia Myers; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was born Wednesday, Feb. 11, 1953, in Coaldale, the daughter of the late Anthony and Stephanie (Badowski) Matukonis.
A 1971 graduate of Marian Catholic High School, Mary worked for J.E. Morgan Knitting for many years and retired this year from Simmons Mattress Factory, Hazleton.
Mary was a member of St. John XXIII Roman Catholic Church of Tamaqua. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and doing crafts. She and Victor were past members of the East End Playground Association.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
A funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. from the funeral home.
Friends may call Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, and Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
Interment will be in St. Bertha's R.C. Church Cemetery, Tuscarora.
Memorials in Mary's name may be sent to Turn To Us Inc., 16 North St., Suite 304, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.
Online condolences or a fond memory of Mary may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 5, 2019