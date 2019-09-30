|
|
Mary E. Fendrick, 88, of Hazle Twp., died early Friday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
She was born in Humboldt daughter of the late Anthony and Anna Honis Kassick. She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish, West Hazleton.
Mary was a loyal woman who lived in service to her family, friends and neighbors. She touched many lives with her faith and kindness. Mary had an adorable sense of humor and she cherished time spent with her children and grandchildren. She found joy in her garden, in caring for her home and in the music of the cowboys.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John S. Fendrick; a brother, Joseph Kassick; and a sister, Theresa Shofran.
She will be sadly missed by her family and is survived by her two sons, John Fendrick and his wife, Denise, Hazle Twp.; Jeffrey Fendrick and his wife, Andrea, Sugarloaf Twp.; his sister, Irene Chura, West Hazleton; her brother, Deacon Leonard Kassick, Humboldt; two grandchildren, Jeffrey and Maria Fendrick; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph. Interment to follow in Transfiguration Cemetery, West Hazleton. Friends and relatives may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday in the church prior to the funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 30, 2019