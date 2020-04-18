Home

Mary Ellen Cara, 82, of 37 Center St., Kelayres, died Thursday in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in McAdoo, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Esther (Deczy) Becker.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Frank; a son, Rocco; an infant son; sisters, Julia Crouse, Catherine Lorah and Eleanor Porreca; and brothers, Joseph and Charles Becker.

Surviving is her fiancé, Thomas Dura, Kelayres; sisters, Margaret King, California; and Anna Mae Smith, Delano.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Stanley E. Anilosky Funeral Home, McAdoo, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 18, 2020
