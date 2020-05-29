|
Mary Ellen Luchetta, of Rolla, Mo., passed away May 22, at the age of 75.
She was born in Hazelton, March 28, 1945, to the late Chester and Helen (Drost) Ledzieski.
On May 22, 1965, she married Michael Luchetta and they were blessed with three children.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Charleen Luchetta; and an infant brother.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family, which includes her husband of 55 years, Michael Luchetta, Rolla; three children, Stephen Luchetta and wife, Verna, Andreas; Jean Marie Vilko and husband, Scott, Drums; and Cynthia Herring and husband, Craig, Alburtis; two sisters, Joan Ferry, Hazelton; and Teresa Schell, Mountain Top; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other extended family members; and dear friends.
A private visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday at Lamar Christ Funeral Home in Hometown, Tamaqua. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday in St. Richards Catholic Church, Barnesville.
Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, McAdoo.
Memorial contributions in Mary's memory are suggested to .
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 29, 2020