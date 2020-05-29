Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-1580

Mary Ellen Luchetta

Add a Memory
Mary Ellen Luchetta, of Rolla, Mo., passed away May 22, at the age of 75.

She was born in Hazelton, March 28, 1945, to the late Chester and Helen (Drost) Ledzieski.

On May 22, 1965, she married Michael Luchetta and they were blessed with three children.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Charleen Luchetta; and an infant brother.

She will be greatly missed by her surviving family, which includes her husband of 55 years, Michael Luchetta, Rolla; three children, Stephen Luchetta and wife, Verna, Andreas; Jean Marie Vilko and husband, Scott, Drums; and Cynthia Herring and husband, Craig, Alburtis; two sisters, Joan Ferry, Hazelton; and Teresa Schell, Mountain Top; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other extended family members; and dear friends.

A private visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday at Lamar Christ Funeral Home in Hometown, Tamaqua. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday in St. Richards Catholic Church, Barnesville.

Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, McAdoo.

Memorial contributions in Mary's memory are suggested to .
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -