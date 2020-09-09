Home

Mary Ellen Miller

Mary Ellen Miller Obituary

Mary Ellen Miller, 73, of Drums passed into heaven with her family by her side Tuesday evening.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late James and Irene (Kraynak) Luchetta, Haddock.

Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Charlie; her loving daughter, Danielle, Allentown; her greatest joys, her four grandchildren, Matthew, Nicholas, Joseph and Dominique; and siblings, Ralph Luchetta, McAdoo; Joseph Luchetta, Haddock; and Lena Marshman, Hazleton. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. John Bosco Church, Conyngham.

Interment will take place at the convenience of the family.

Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.


