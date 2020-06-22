|
|
Mary Esther Cann Chaban passed away Wednesday at the age of 95.
Born in Beaver Brook in 1925, she was the daughter of Edmund and Edna Carlin Cann of McAdoo.
Mary graduated from the Berwick School of Nursing, continued on to a lifelong nursing career including Hazleton State Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital, The Lutheran Home and retired as a registered nurse from The Manor at St. Luke's, where she lived under the care of the fine nurses there until her passing. She was an active member of the American Legion Post 76 Ladies Auxiliary.
"Nana," as she was affectionally known to family, was preceded by husband, George; sons, Geoffrey and Edward; and best friends, Tommy and Dolores Segilia.
Nana is survived by her son, Jamie and his wife Lisa Fiore Chaban; grandchildren, Neil and Alex, Celia Tychinski Chaban; grandchildren, Melissa Kressman, Janine Chaban, Jessica Chaban; seven great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; nephews and wives, Jerry and Michelle and Ronald and Luanne Cann.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. 2nd St., Hazleton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The Lord's Pantry, www.lordspantryofdowningtown.org; or the Diocese of Scranton Social Services, annualappeal.org/donate-now. Both would help those greatly in need.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 22, 2020