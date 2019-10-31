|
|
On Oct. 23, Mary Farley O'Donnell, 91, formerly of 131 E. Elm St., Hazleton, and a resident of St. Luke's Manor, was welcomed home by her savior and lord, Jesus Christ.
Mary was born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Norbert and Frances (Heck) Corrigan.
She attended St. Gabriel's School and graduated from Hazleton High School, Class of 1945. Mary was also a graduate of Ryder College.
Mary was employed by Publix Shirt Corp., the Hazleton City Tax Office, Fun Footwear and Protocall.
Mary was a member of St. Gabriel's Church. Her faith played a very important role in her life. She attended daily Mass and prayed the rosary daily. She also spent countless hours in the adoration chapel.
Mary was a very kind and generous person. She would help her sick neighbors. She also gave rides to those who had no transportation. Mary continued to do this well into her 80s.
Her children called her "the dog whisperer" because of her love for dogs, especially her dogs Erin and Riley. She had a special knack of training dogs.
Mary was very proud of her Irish heritage. She was an avid Notre Dame fan and attended many games in South Bend, Ind. She was a member of the Women's Ancient Order of Hiberians, and loved to go see the Irish Lads perform.
Preceding her in death was her first husband and love of her life, John "Swisher" Farley; her second husband, Joseph O'Donnell; and her grandson, Christopher James Farley. Also preceding her in death were her sisters.Frances Flood, Alice O'Donnell and Elizabeth Butler. Mary was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Mary is survived by her children, Joseph Farley and wife, Sharon, New Cumberland; her daughter, Mary Ellen Gibson and husband, Lenny, Hazleton; son, James Farley and wife, Diedre, Harrisburg; and son, John Farley, Weatherly.
She is also survived by seven grandsons, Tom, Tim and John Bzdil and Corrigan, Jimmy, Ben and Michael Farley; and great-grandchildren, Cody, Kalli, Kelsey, Gavin, Maddux and Kiara Bzdil.
We were all blessed to have her in our lives.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton.
Friends and family may call one hour before the service.
Interment will follow at St. Gabriel's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Save His House Campaign" at St. Gabriel's Church, 122 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton, PA 18201.
Arrangements are under the direction of Turnbach Funeral Home, Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 31, 2019