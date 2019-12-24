|
|
Mary H. Valagene, 86, of Slatington, passed away Sunday in her home.
She was the wife of Joseph R. Valagene, whom she married on Sept. 27, 1952. Born in Freeland on Sept. 2, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Mesko.
Mary worked as a bookkeeper and sewing machine operator for various factories including Seiler's, Walnutport. She was a member of the Assumption BVM Catholic Church, Slatington, where she participated in the Altar & Rosary Society.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Richard J. Valagene and wife, Ellen, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Assumption BVM Catholic Church, Slatington, 649 W. Washington St., Slatington. A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 968 Postal Road #110, Allentown, PA 18109. Arrangements are being handled by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 24, 2019