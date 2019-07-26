Home

Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561
Mary Generose
Mary J. Generose

Mary J. Generose Obituary
Mary J. Generose, 91, of Lattimer, died Tuesday night in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

A lifelong resident of Lattimer, she was the daughter of the late Rocco and Sarah (Hall) Generose Sr.

She was very devoted to her entire family and was a member of St. Raphael Roman Catholic Church which later became the Church of the Sacred Heart, Harleigh. Upon its closing she became a member of Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church, Drums.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were brothers, Anthony, Rocco Jr., Thomas, Gerald, Richard and Eugene; and sisters, Elizabeth Heran, Anna Mae DeMelfi and Gertrude Attore.

Surviving are her brothers, John, Levittown; Lawrence, Hazleton; sisters, Sally Kalish and her husband, Carl, Brick, N.J.; Frances Corradini and her husband, Robert, Hazle Twp.; and Patricia Belusko, Drums; and many nieces and nephews.

Her loving caregivers were her niece, May Jo Genery, and her sister, Patricia Belusko.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 26, 2019
