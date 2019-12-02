|
Mary J. Pusti passed away at home Friday, in the loving arms of her daughter, Janine, who lived with her.
Mary J. and her husband were the owner/operators of the John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc. since 1954. She was a loving, kind gentle soul who loved her family and her smile would light up any room she was in. She lost her soulmate, "her Johnny," in 2014 and was never the same. Now she is at peace with her husband by her side.
She was a licensed cosmetology instructor and responsible for doing the hair and makeup at the funeral home for the families who had lost a loved one. She took great pride and joy in making those she served look their very best for their families' last memory. She treated everyone like they were a member of her family. Her attention to detail was unmatched.
Mary J. was also a life member of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers of the former Holy Trinity Slovak Church. She was of the Catholic faith and a current member of Holy Rosary Church, Hazleton.
She was predeceased by her husband, John J. Pusti Jr.; son, John Pusti III; and parents, Fred and Anna (Litchko) Barna; and brothers; John, Michael, Frederick, Thomas and Emil; and sisters, Martha Barna and Anna Stone. She was the last surviving member of her parents and siblings
Surviving are her loving daughter, Janine Pusti-Graver, M.D., and her husband, Jimmy; son, Robert and his wife, Maureen, Oley.
My mother and I were inseparable, I have lost my best friend and buddy. My heart is broken but she is now at peace with her Johnny, my dad in heaven. I now have two guardian angels.
A public viewing for family and friends will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday in Holy Rosary Church, 240 S. Poplar St., Hazleton. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9 a.m. with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of all arrangements and will continue in operation with the same excellent care that John and Mary J. Pusti started and gave to each and every family entrusted to their funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 2, 2019