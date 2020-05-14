|
Mary Jean Pfaff, 61, of Tannersville died Friday at St. Luke's Hospital Monroe Campus, Bartonsville.
She was the loving wife of Mark Pfaff with whom she shared 39 years of marriage.
Born in Hazleton, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Jean (Skinkus) Bove.
Mary Jean was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church, Tannersville. A supporting mother, she spent many hours working the concession stands for Pocono Mountain All Sports Booster Club. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching videos of them.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Janiel Spisak and her husband, John, Allentown; Justine Paugam and her husband, Geoffrey, West Chester; grandchildren, Emma, John and Sophia Spisak, Brooklyn; and Cooper Paugam.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank and John Bove.
Services will be private. Cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Cresco.
Memorial donations may be made to the by visiting heart.org.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 14, 2020