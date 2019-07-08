Mary L. Lonczynski, 92, of West Hazleton, passed away Saturday at Providence Place, Drums.



Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Yaccino Alessio. Mary founded, owned and operated Greenview Meats along with her late husband, John Lonczynski, from 1963 until 2017. She loved music, cooking for her family and gardening. Mary was a member of Holy Rosary Church.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and husband, were her sister, Rose Krutz; and her brother, Thomas Alessio.



Surviving are her children, John T. Lonczynski and wife, Ann Marie, West Hazleton; Helen Lonczynski, West Hazleton; Thomas Lonczynski, Harwood; and Mark Lonczynski and wife, Carmella, Mount Pleasant; brothers and sisters, Frank Alessio, Hazleton; Ralph Alessio, Margaret Fonte and Lucille Amrick, all of New Jersey; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.



The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St., Hazleton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations to a would be appreciated.

Published in Standard-Speaker on July 8, 2019