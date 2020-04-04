|
|
Mary Louise Wydock, 83, formerly of Conyngham, died Wednesday at Providence Place, Drums, where she had been a guest.
She was born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Joseph Aloysius and Mary Marcella (McGeehan) Kline. She was a member of St. John Bosco Church, Conyngham, where she was a member of the choir.
She was a graduate of St. Ann's High School, Freeland, class of 1954; a graduate of Hazleton State General Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1957; was employed at Hazleton State General Hospital until 1986; and then retired from White Haven Center in 1994.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph S. Wydock, to whom she was married to for 37 years before his death in 1998; a daughter, Mary Theresa Wydock; and her sister, Sister Theresa.
She is survived by her sons, Joseph E. Wydock and his wife, Mary; John S. Wydock and his wife, Teresa, Wilkes-Barre; sisters, Mary Bergin, Hazleton; Kathleen Ruen, Milwaukee; Dorothy Kline, Dallas; two granddaughters, Sara and Aubrey; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current coronavirus regulations, funeral services are private and being held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Mary's name to would be appreciated by the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 4, 2020