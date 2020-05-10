|
Mary M. Knepper, 93, of Bethlehem passed away May 2 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Fountain Hill, of COVID-19. She was the wife of the late Raymond Knepper, who passed in 1970.
Born in Sheppton, she was a daughter of the late Adam and Catherine (Kroftos) Gudalefsky. She was a parishioner of Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, Bethlehem.
She is survived by a son, William, Freemansburg; daughter, Judith Leeman (Jay), Bethlehem; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph, Anthony, Edward, John, Thomas Gudalefsky and the Rev. Adam Gudalefsky MM, who recently died of COVID-19; sisters, Helen Jeffries, Eva Gudalefsky and Agnes Bird.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced when the pandemic health restrictions are lifted. Burial will be at that time in St. Matthew's Cemetery, Quakake. Arrangements are by James Funeral Home, Bethlehem. More information is available at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Allentown Rescue Mission or Center for Animal Health and Welfare, Easton, would be appreciated.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 10, 2020