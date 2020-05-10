Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Mass of Christian Burial
To be announced at a later date
Burial
To be announced at a later date
St. Matthew's Cemetery
View Map

Mary M. Knepper

Add a Memory
Mary M. Knepper Obituary
Mary M. Knepper, 93, of Bethlehem passed away May 2 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Fountain Hill, of COVID-19. She was the wife of the late Raymond Knepper, who passed in 1970.

Born in Sheppton, she was a daughter of the late Adam and Catherine (Kroftos) Gudalefsky. She was a parishioner of Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, Bethlehem.

She is survived by a son, William, Freemansburg; daughter, Judith Leeman (Jay), Bethlehem; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph, Anthony, Edward, John, Thomas Gudalefsky and the Rev. Adam Gudalefsky MM, who recently died of COVID-19; sisters, Helen Jeffries, Eva Gudalefsky and Agnes Bird.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced when the pandemic health restrictions are lifted. Burial will be at that time in St. Matthew's Cemetery, Quakake. Arrangements are by James Funeral Home, Bethlehem. More information is available at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Allentown Rescue Mission or Center for Animal Health and Welfare, Easton, would be appreciated.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -