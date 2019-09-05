|
|
Mary M. (Gallagher) Wersinger, 73, of Drums passed away Tuesday morning in the home of her daughter, in Conyngham, with her family by her side, while under Arcaida Hospice Care.
Born in Bristol on Sept. 23, 1945, she was a daughter of the late James C. Sr. and Marie T. (Boyle) Gallagher.
Mary and her family relocated to Jeanesville, where she was raised and graduated from Hazle Twp. High School, where she was a majorette.
Like most single moms, Mary was employed in the garment industry, the manufacturing industry, the retail industry and the technology industry, holding several management positions until she retired.
Following her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering for her niece as a preschool teacher at Upside-Down Town Early Learning Center in Hazleton.
Mary was a member of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, West Hazleton, and enjoyed computer games, Facebook, trips to the casino, shopping and being with her family.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her brothers, Daniel A. Gallagher and James C. Gallagher Jr.
Surviving are her son, James T. Merenda and his wife, Mary Ann, Hometown; daughters, Maria Merenda, Conyngham; Lisa Saullo, Pardeesville; and Angela Hanas and her husband, Christopher, Drums; sisters, Gertrude (Gallagher) Yanac, Tresckow; and Elizabeth (Gallagher) Tipping and her husband, Robert, Drums; grandchildren, Salvatore Merenda, Phoenixville; Zachery Merenda, Philadelphia; Amanda Sabo, Conyngham; Michael Saullo, West Hazleton; Eric Saullo, Conyngham; Isabella Saullo, Pardeesville; Alexander Hanas, Drums; and Nathaniel Hanas, also of Drums; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church, 122 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. in Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service Inc., 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono.
Condolences may be made at www.yanacfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 5, 2019