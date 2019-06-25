Services Blazosky Funeral Home 81 E Catawissa St Nesquehoning , PA 18240 (570) 669-6471 Mary Maradeo

Obituary Condolences Mary Maradeo, 96, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Sunday in her residence.



She was the wife of the late Joseph Maradeo, who passed away June 16, 2005, and the late John Dolinsky.



Born in Summit Hill, she was a daughter of the late Steve and Eva Labyack. She was a housewife and a secretary for the family business, Joseph Maradeo Builder Inc., Nesquehoning.



She was of the Greek Catholic faith. Mary was a great benefactor to St. John Russian Orthodox Church, Nesquehoning. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She also loved cooking, gardening and animals but will be remembered for her family barbecues at the lake house.



She was preceded in death by a son, Jackie Dolinsky; brothers, Joseph and Steven Labyack; and sisters, Anne Smith and Helen Braccalente.



Surviving are sons, Thomas Dolinsky, of Ocean Springs, Miss.; and Paul Dolinsky, of Washington, D.C.; a daughter, Janet Ciriello and her husband, Steven Werner, of Las Vegas, Nev.; and many nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, 81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning, with the Rev. Robert Teklinski officiating. Interment will be held in the Protestant Slovak Cemetery, Nesquehoning.



Friends may call Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home.



Condolences may be sent by visiting www.blazoskyfh.com.

