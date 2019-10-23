|
Mary Marguerite Zehner, 93, passed away peacefully Monday at Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital.
Born Jan. 22, 1926, in Zion Grove, she was the daughter of the late William and Lena (Mummy) Everett.
Preceding her in death are her husband, Eugene R. Zehner; son, William E. Zehner; granddaughter, Brandi M. Weyhenmeyer; two brothers, Raymond and Robert Everett; three sisters, Pearl Jewell, Emily Teter and Helen Dennison; and son-in-law, Charles H. Weyhenmeyer, III.
Surviving and celebrating her life are her three children, Douglas B. Zehner, and companion, Kathleen Adamski, Nescopeck; Susan E. Zehner, Harrisburg; and Lena Z. Weyhenmeyer, Harrisburg; three grandchildren, Kimberly Knapp andhusband, Andrew; Zachary Weyhenmeyer and wife, Amanda; and Gina M. Zehner; four great-grandchildren, Jacob and Levi Weyhenmeyer, and Ophelia and Everett Knapp; sister-in-law, Norma DeLellis; and her church family and numerous relatives and friends who were touched by her kind heart.
After graduating from North Union Twp. High School, Nuremberg, she worked as a waitress in Bloomsburg. After marriage, she became a loving wife and mother, and was an active partner in running the family business, Zehner Brothers Farms.
She was a wonderful caregiver to her parents, siblings, husband and children.
Marguerite was active in her church, having served as a Sunday school teacher, singing in the church choir for over 60 years, being an active member of the Lutheran Church Women (LCW), and master mixer for the annual Easter egg project. She was a member and past president of the Berwick Women's Civic Club.
She loved cooking and baking and spent most of her day in the kitchen. She was known for her creamed cabbage, potato filling and apple pie, and she enjoyed preparing food for friends and church events.
Marguerite was a loyal fan of the Penn State Nittany Lions and Berwick Bulldogs. She enjoyed music, attending church, going on mystery trips with Rose and John, going to the Jersey shore and eating chocolate candy and vanilla ice cream.
Marguerite was a loving and kind person with a big heart. She liked being with her family and loved having everyone sit around the kitchen table and enjoy good food and conversation. She also loved her four-legged friends, and all dogs who entered her kitchen seemed to migrate to her chair where they knew food treats would be plentiful.
We would like to thank her caregivers, Pat, Margaret and Darlene, and the nurses and doctors at Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at her church, Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church, 801 E. Third Street, Nescopeck. There will be a viewing at the church prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. The Rev. Jeffrey Odgren will be officiating. She will be laid to rest at Mount Zion Lutheran Church cemetery in Zion Grove at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, or to the Danville SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.
Online messages of comfort may be emailed to condolenc [email protected]
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 23, 2019