Mary N. DeStefano

Mary N. DeStefano Obituary

Mary N. DeStefano, 98, passed away peacefully at home Thursday surrounded by her loving family and caregiver.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Grace (Fierro) DeBlasi. Mary was a 1939 graduate of Hazleton High School, received a bachelor's degree from Elizabethtown College and a master's degree from Temple University in vocational education. Prior to retiring, Mary was the director of cosmetology for the Hazleton Area School District.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, James DeStefano.

Surviving are her children, Carol Dagostin and husband, Leo, Denver, N.C.; and Jim DeStefano and wife, Kathy, Frederick, Md.; her granddaughter, Kimberly Leib, Cornelius, N.C.; several nieces and nephews; as well as her three beloved granddogs.

The family wishes to thank caregivers Sarah Candelario and Lucia Patte and a special thank you to her friend and caregiver for 15 years, Linda Sando.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the would be appreciated.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of Fierro Funeral Service, Hazleton.


Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
