Mary Nancy Hartz, 82, formerly of Brockton, passed away peacefully Saturday at Mountain City Nursing Home, Hazle Twp.
She was the wife of the late Jacob "Jake" Hartz Jr. and was married to him for 40 years until his death on Sept. 11, 2003.
Born in Pottsville, she was the daughter of Mary and Frederick Bonenberger.
She was employed in the garment industry and by Pieracini's Market in Tamaqua.
Mary was preceded in death by her two sisters, Jean Coccio, Philadelphia; and Rita Nolan, Minersville.
Surviving are her two sons, David John and his wife, Leighann Feola Hartz, Sugarloaf Twp.; and John Michael and his wife, Kathy Hughes Hartz, Manchester, N.H.; two granddaughters, Justine and her husband, Jeremy Matrician, Gilbertsville; and Janelle Hartz, Brockton; and three great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Alivia and Bryce. She also had several nieces and nephews.
Her stay on the first floor Mountain City Blue was one filled with love, care and compassion from the nurses, physician assistant and staff. This added to her quality of life.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Holy Cross Church, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner as celebrant.
A viewing will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, 63 Kimber St., New Philadelphia.
Thomas J. Bartashus is in charge of the arrangements.
Interment will be held in Skyview Memorial, Hometown.
The family is requesting in lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in her name to the church, c/o Holy Cross Church, 99 Valley St., New Philadelphia, PA 17959.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 20, 2020