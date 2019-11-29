Home

Mary P. Clark, 92, passed away Wednesday at Fritzingertown Senior Living, where she had been a guest.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Susan (Strenchock) Melenchek.

She was of Catholic faith and a homemaker.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Francis X. Clark; sons, Robert Clark and Kenneth Clark; brothers, Joseph, John, Steven, Peter, Anthony and Michael Melenchek; and sister, Dolores Hunt.

She was the last survivor of her parents and siblings.

Surviving are her daughter, Sharon Petchel and her husband, Woody, North Carolina; grandchildren, Jordan Golden, North Carolina; and Jared Petchel, Virginia; and great-grandchild, Grady Golden. Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

Her funeral will be Monday at 10 a.m. with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest.

John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc. is honored to assist her family with all arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 29, 2019
