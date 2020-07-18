|
Mary P. Halecky, 91, of Hazleton passed away Wednesday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
She was born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Fedelish) Sickle. She was a member of Holy Annunciation Parish at St. Gabriel's Church.
She was a graduate of St. Gabriel's High School, Class of 1946. Mary was a deeply religious person and will be missed by family and friends. She enjoyed her sewing and visiting the casinos.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Halecky, in 2014; and her brother, Michael Sickle.
She is survived by her two sons, Richard Halecky and his wife, Regina; and Robert Halecky; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives may call Monday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton. COVID-19 regulations will apply if attending the viewing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Annunciation Parish at the Church of St. Gabriel.
Interment will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 18, 2020