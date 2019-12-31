|
Mary Pleban, 99, a resident of the Pavilion at St. Luke Village, Hazleton, passed away Christmas morning.
Born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Wassil and Katherine Sterenchock, she lived in Harwood Mines for most of her life.
Mary retired after working for many years as a housekeeper for families in the Hazleton area.
She was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Hazleton, and a member of the Ladies Guild of the parish.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Joseph Pleban, in 1948; her children, Frederick J. Pleban and MaryAnn DiMassio; her brother, Steven Sterenchock; and sisters, Ann Sanko and Margaret Borak.
Surviving are her sister, Rose Kolesar, Virginia; four grandchildren, Fred and Anthony Pleban, Lisa DiMassio Lewis and Christine Pleban; and two great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Thomas J. Pleban. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
She loved her family and was liked by all who knew her.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service, to be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Hazleton, with the Rev. Peter Donish officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory.
Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 31, 2019