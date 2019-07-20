Mary R. Stone, 89, of Hazleton passed away Friday in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.



Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late James and Angeline (Colangelo) Tamone and was a member of Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton.



She worked at Scampers Sportswear.



Mary enjoyed spending time with family and friends and liked watching "Shark Tank," "The Golden Girls" and Fox News and enjoyed shopping on QVC.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, John A. Stone, in 2004; sisters, Josephine Imbert, Beatrice DeLucca and Genevieve Tamone; and brothers, Anthony and Gennaro Tamone.



Surviving are her son, James Stone and his wife, Corinne, with whom she resided; several nieces and nephews; close friends, the Gutierrez family - Edwyn, Yane, Kiany, Abel and Gabriel - Claire Koshinski and Linda Matz Ulichny.



Her funeral will be held Monday at 9 a.m. in Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church.



Burial will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.



The family will receive friends Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.



Condolences may be sent by visiting www.moranfuneralhome.com.

Published in Standard-Speaker on July 20, 2019