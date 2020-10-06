Home

John J Pusti Funeral Home Inc
480 W Broad St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-0251

Mary Rose Cienki

Mary Rose Cienki Obituary

Mary Rose Cienki, 80, of Sugarloaf Twp. died Sunday in St. Luke's Hospital-Miners Campus, Coaldale.

Born in Hazleton on Dec. 13, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Mercedes (Elliott) Quinn.

She was a member of Holy Annunciation Parish at St. Gabriel Roman Catholic Church, Hazleton.

Surviving are her husband, Joseph F. Cienki, to whom she had been married for the past 60 years; her sons, Christopher Cienki, Lewisburg; and Scott Cienki and his wife, Dorothea, Wilkes-Barre; her brothers, Peter, Daniel and Bernard Quinn; her sister, Susan Noggle; her grandchildren, Christopher Jr., Chelsea, Robyn, Alexandria and Peter; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc., 480 W. Broad St., Hazleton.

Private interment will be in St. Gabriel Roman Catholic Cemetery, Hazleton.

COVID-19 restrictions will apply during the visitation and graveside service.

For more information or to send online condolences, visit www.pusti.com.


