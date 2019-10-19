|
|
Mary S. Lorince, 95, of West Hazleton passed away Thursday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
She was born in West Hazleton, daughter of the late Walter and Mary Smolen, and lived in West Hazleton all of her life.
Mary was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were a granddaughter, Julia Maolucci; two brothers, Walter Smolen Jr. and John Smolen; and her son-in-law, Anthony Bottley.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 65 years, Joseph Lorince; her beloved children, Monica Maolucci and her husband, Vincent, New Jersey; Barbara Bottley, Hazleton; Joanne Ciampi and her husband, Frank, Hazle Twp.; Jacqueline Lorince and her companion, Bill Bone, Springs; her beloved grandchildren, Michael Maolucci; Frank Ciampi Jr. and his wife, Jessica; Nina Bottley and fiancé, Josh Atsinger. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 a.m. in Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, West Hazleton.
Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Mary's public viewing will be held Monday from 9 a.m. to the time of service in Transfiguration Church.
Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 19, 2019