Mary S. Pleban

Mary S. Pleban Obituary
Mary S. Pleban, 83, of Hazleton, passed away Thursday at Mountain Top Health Care Center.

She was born in Hazleton, daughter of the late Michael and Helen (Shroba) Nemchick Nemshick, and resided in the area all of her life.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed by several area law firms as a legal secretary.

Mary was a member of Good Shepherd Church, Drums.

Preceding her in death, in addtion to her parents, were her husband, Leon J. Pleban, in 2004, and her son, Rick Pleban.

Surviving are her beloved son, Thomas Tom Pleban and his wife, Mary Jo, Conyngham; a grandson, Matt, Mooresville, N.C.; a sister, Helen Nemchick, Hazle Twp., and a brother, Michael Nemshick, and his wife, Patricia, Hazle Brook. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service will be held at a future date to be determined by the family.

Private entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 25, 2020
