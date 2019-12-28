|
Mary T. Hudock, 90, formerly of Hazleton, passed away Monday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton on Nov. 27, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine (Ferry) Kennedy and spent most of her life in Hazleton.
Mary was a registered nurse for the former St. Joseph's Medical Center, Hazleton, and had also worked in private duty.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, John; a sister, Eileen Petruzzi; and two brothers, John B. Kennedy and Gene Kennedy.
Surviving are her three daughters, Kathy Wyman and her husband, Joseph, Englewood, Fla.; Terri Hudock, Pittsburgh; and Joanne Hudock, Bloomsburg; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 28, 2019