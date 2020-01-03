Home

Mary Victoria Carter, 71, of Hazleton passed away Tuesday afternoon in Lehigh Valley Hospital- Hazleton, following a three-month illness.

Born in Hazleton on May 22, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Gertrude (Skurla) Krouse and spent all of her life in Hazleton.

Mary was a home health caregiver for the former Caring Care, Hazleton, and had also worked as a private duty nurse.

Surviving are two daughters, Wendy Swiech and her husband, Daniel, Drums; and Christine Kovalick, Hazleton; two brothers, Michael Krouse, Hazleton; and Steven Krouse and his wife, Lisa, Drums; two grandchildren, Justin Swiech and Aidan Kovalick; two brothers, Michael Krouse, Hazleton; and Steven Krouse and his wife, Lisa, Drums; four nieces and nephews, Arielle, Stevie, Alex and Athena Krouse.

Her funeral will be held Monday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church, 87 S. Hunter Highway, Drums.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Friends may call at the church Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 3, 2020
