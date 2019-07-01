Services McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home 249 Centre St Freeland , PA 18224 (570) 636-0540 Mary Woodring

Mary Woodring, formerly of Freeland and currently at Fritzingertown, Drums, passed away Friday evening at St. Luke Manor, Hazleton.



Born in Freeland, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Mikitka) Hollednak.



Mary was a teacher's aide at Freeland Elementary School for 20 years, and had also been employed at Racusins Department Store and Sharps Bakery, both of Freeland.



She was a member of St. John Reformed United Church of Christ, Freeland, the former Hazleton General Hospital's Auxiliary, Freeland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5010 Ladies Auxiliary, and Freeland Senior Citizens. She also served on the Freeland Recreation Board.



Mary traveled extensively, loved bingo and the lottery, and eagerly went to casinos. She golfed with the Liberty Belles and Sugar Babes League, and was an avid bowler and softball player.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband of 62 years, Charles A. Woodring, in 2008; a brother, John Hollednak; a sister, Martha Rosenthal; and a son-in-law, Michael Bobby.



Surviving are a son, Charles T. Woodring and wife, Mao, Bristol, R.I.; daughters, Cheryl Minor and husband, William, Quakake; Linda Karpowich and husband, Robert, Drifton; Joyce Bobby, Freeland; a brother, Thomas Hollednak, Lubbock, Texas; a brother-in-law, Albert Woodring and wife, JoAnn, Hazleton; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday from McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland. The Rev. Glenn Limbaugh will conduct services at 10:30 a.m. in St. John Reformed United Church of Christ, Freeland, followed by burial in Mount Laurel Memorial Park, Hazleton.



Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.



Contributions in Mary's name to St. John Reformed United Church of Christ, 829 Washington St., Freeland, PA 18224, would be appreciated.

Published in Standard-Speaker on July 1, 2019