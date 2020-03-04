|
Mary Yadinskie, 96, a former resident of Kulpmont and Sheppton, passed away Monday.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, Sheppton.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mary's family from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to Mass.
Mary will be laid to rest alongside her husband at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mount Carmel, immediately following the Mass.
Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, Ringtown, is assisting Mary's family during this time of need.
The online register may be signed at www.ringtownfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 4, 2020